Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory.

Zibanejad buried a rebound that snuck behind Antti Raanta in the second period extending New York's lead to 3-0. The 29-year-old center has two goals and three points in his last two contests and 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) so far in the postseason. Zibanejad will look to stay hot as the Rangers head back to Carolina for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.