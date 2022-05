Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

Zibanejad skated through the Hurricane's defense before beating Antti Raanta to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 29-year-old center has scored in four-straight contests while leading New York's top line. Zibanejad now has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in the playoffs with seven coming on the power play.