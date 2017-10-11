Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores fourth power-play tally
Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Zibanejad continued his torrid start to the season with his fifth goal and fourth power-play tally in four games just 2:22 in. The 24-year-old pivot's having no trouble adjusting to the first-line center role in the wake of Derek Stepan's offseason trade to Arizona, but he hasn't gotten much help from his teammates yet. Zibanejad played at a career-best 54-point pace last year after seeing his point total rise in each of his first five NHL campaigns, and it appears his growth has continued this season.
