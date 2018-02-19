Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores goal in loss
Zibanejad found the twine during a 7-4 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Zibanejad has been skating on both the top line and power-play unit lately, and although he's scored four goals in his last 10 games, he hasn't recorded any assists to complement his scoring touch. That could be due to his shoot-first mentality as he's launched 32 shots on goal during that span, and his 143 on the season is second on the Rangers, only trailing Rick Nash. The Swede should continue to find himself in advantageous offensive situations, and is just five goals away from setting a new career high in the category.
