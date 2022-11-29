Zibanejad tallied a goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Zibanejad was able to take advantage of a long rebound chance, netting a loose puck behind Vitek Vanecek and extending the Rangers' first-period lead to 2-0. Zibanejad now has five goals and seven assists through 13 games this month. The 29-year-old center is up to 11 goals and 13 assists on the season.