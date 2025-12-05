Zibanejad scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Zibanejad's point streak is up to five games (three goals, three assists). The 32-year-old opened the scoring at 3:19 of the first period. For the season, he's racked up 10 goals, 21 points, 89 shots on net, 38 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. He's on track for production similar to last year, when he had 62 points in 82 outings, though he's made gains in shot volume, hits and power-play output.