Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Zibanejad is up to 11 goals and 21 points through 13 contests in January. The problem for the Rangers has been that not enough players are following Zibanejad's lead on offense lately. The 32-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 51 points (21 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-18 rating through 54 contests. As the Rangers continue to move into retool/rebuild territory, Zibanejad will have control of his fate with a full no-movement clause in the eight-year extension he signed back in October of 2021.