Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores lone goal in loss
Zibanejad scored a goal and registered six shots on net during Monday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.
While this was Zibanejad's sixth tally of the campaign, it actually also snapped a five-game goal drought. The 24-year-old center appears to be on the brink of breaking out, but he'll need more game-to-game consistency to take the next step offensively. Zibanejad remains a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings, but he's probably still another season away from reaching his full potential.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Wild stat line in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores fourth power-play tally•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hot start continues against Montreal•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Nets two goals in season opener•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Secures long-term contract•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Opts for salary arbitration•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...