Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores lone goal in loss

Zibanejad scored a goal and registered six shots on net during Monday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.

While this was Zibanejad's sixth tally of the campaign, it actually also snapped a five-game goal drought. The 24-year-old center appears to be on the brink of breaking out, but he'll need more game-to-game consistency to take the next step offensively. Zibanejad remains a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings, but he's probably still another season away from reaching his full potential.