Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores ninth goal Wednesday

Zibanejad lit the lamp on his only shot in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Zibanejad's first-period goal was the only tally for either team in the first 39 minutes, as this one featured a lot of late fireworks. He snapped a five-game goal drought here while raising his total in the category to nine. With 19 points in 19 games, Zibanejad's on pace to blow away his previous career-high of 51 set in 2015-16.