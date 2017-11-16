Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores ninth goal Wednesday
Zibanejad lit the lamp on his only shot in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Zibanejad's first-period goal was the only tally for either team in the first 39 minutes, as this one featured a lot of late fireworks. He snapped a five-game goal drought here while raising his total in the category to nine. With 19 points in 19 games, Zibanejad's on pace to blow away his previous career-high of 51 set in 2015-16.
