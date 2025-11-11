Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

The Rangers finally had a good home game, and Zibanejad got the party started midway through the first period. The 32-year-old hasn't found much consistency this season -- he has just three points through five outings in November and hasn't logged a point streak longer than three contests. Overall, he's at five goals, four assists, 55 shots on net, 27 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 17 appearances. He still played on the top line Monday, but with Vincent Trocheck healthy again, Zibanejad could move between center and wing at times.