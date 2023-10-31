Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Jets.

The goal was just his second of the season, helped out by Artemi Panarin and K'Andre Miller. Zibanejad ended up with a plus-1 rating and five shots on goal with eight faceoff victories in 13 attempts in his 22:06 ice time in 26 shifts. After going goalless with five assists in his first seven contests, Zibanejad has lit the lamp in consecutive games while posting four points. He'll look to keep up the hot streak Thursday at home against the Hurricanes.