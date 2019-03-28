Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores pair of goals in loss

Zibanejad scored two goals and recorded a team-high five shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

For the first time in his career, Zibanejad has 30 goals, now with 70 points through 76 games. Prior to 2018-19, the 25-year-old's best season statistically was 2015-16 when Zibanejad put up 51 points in 81 games with Ottawa, but since joining the Rangers, the Swede has taken his game to another level and is banging on the door of elite fantasy status.