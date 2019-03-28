Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores pair of goals in loss
Zibanejad scored two goals and recorded a team-high five shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Boston.
For the first time in his career, Zibanejad has 30 goals, now with 70 points through 76 games. Prior to 2018-19, the 25-year-old's best season statistically was 2015-16 when Zibanejad put up 51 points in 81 games with Ottawa, but since joining the Rangers, the Swede has taken his game to another level and is banging on the door of elite fantasy status.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Shakes off brief slump•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Continues to tear it up•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Still productive without Zucc•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Another big effort in loss to Pens•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Turns in solid road performance•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Keeps scoring for Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...