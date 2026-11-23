Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Zibanejad tied the contest at 1-1 midway through the first period, converting a pass from Adam Fox for his sixth goal of the season. The veteran center reached 687 career points with the Rangers, moving within four of Mark Messier for fifth place in franchise history. His established offensive responsibilities and prominent power-play deployment continue to support his fantasy value, and he's been productive of late with points in six of his last seven appearances, tallying eight points (three goals, five assists) in that span.