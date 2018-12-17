Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores power-play goal
Zibanejad tallied a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Vegas.
Zibanejad has potted a goal in three of his previous four contests for a total of 11 on the year. The Swedish center has scored 10 of his 28 points this season on the man advantage, where he is logging over three minutes of ice time per game and should continue to do so into the foreseeable future.
