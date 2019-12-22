Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores SHG in two-point effort

Zibanejad scored a short-handed goal and added an assist with a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over Anaheim. He also had seven shots on goal.

Zibanejad rounded out the scoring in this one when he registered his short-handed goal 76 seconds into the third period. It was a well-rounded fantasy performance for Zibanejad, who also went 13-10 (56.5 percent) in the faceoff circle and blocked a pair of shots. Zibanejad has been on a nice run as of late, racking up five goals and four assists in his last four games.