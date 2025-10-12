Zibanejad tallied a shorthanded goal, put four shots on target and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win against Pittsburgh.

Zibanejad's first twine finder of the season came with an exclamation point as he was able to score on a penalty kill. The ever-consistent Zibanejad has tallied 20-plus goals in each of the past eight seasons and should be in a good spot to produce once again in New York's top six. Currently, he is skating on the top line with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere, but the Rangers could elect to move J.T. Miller to the first line if the offense starts to fall flat. Regardless, the 32-year-old's first point of the season is a good sign that he is ready to push for the 60-point threshold for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Zibanejad has fantasy appeal in all formats if he can build upon this performance.