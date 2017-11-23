Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores third in four games

Zibanejad had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 crushing of Carolina on Wednesday.

Getting one of each keeps his total at 11 in both categories for a total of 22 points in 22 games. He's adapted well to New York in his second season on Broadway, and if he can stay healthy, his career high of 51 points is easily within reach.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories