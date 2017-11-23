Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores third in four games
Zibanejad had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 crushing of Carolina on Wednesday.
Getting one of each keeps his total at 11 in both categories for a total of 22 points in 22 games. He's adapted well to New York in his second season on Broadway, and if he can stay healthy, his career high of 51 points is easily within reach.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores ninth goal Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores three power-play points in win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Leads comeback win with three points•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Breakout continues•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Wild stat line in overtime loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...