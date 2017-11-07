Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores three power-play points in win
Zibanejad had three assists, all of them on the power play, as his team beat the Blue Jackets 5-3 on Monday.
Zibanejad is now up to eight goals and nine assists this season. Even as the Blueshirts have struggled, Zibanejad has been one of their most consistent performers. With 10 points out of 17 coming on special teams, he's got a very high value to his owners right now.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Leads comeback win with three points•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Breakout continues•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Wild stat line in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores fourth power-play tally•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hot start continues against Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...