Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores three power-play points in win

Zibanejad had three assists, all of them on the power play, as his team beat the Blue Jackets 5-3 on Monday.

Zibanejad is now up to eight goals and nine assists this season. Even as the Blueshirts have struggled, Zibanejad has been one of their most consistent performers. With 10 points out of 17 coming on special teams, he's got a very high value to his owners right now.