Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores twice in Wednesday's OT win
Zibanejad scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Penguins.
His first goal of the night, a power-play tally late in the third period, was the one that sent the game into extra time, and Zibanejad also chipped in nine shots, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. The 24-year-old now has a career-high 22 goals on the season and an even 100 in the NHL, and he should continue seeing big minutes as the Rangers close out a disappointing campaign.
