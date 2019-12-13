Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores twice to secure win

Zibanejad potted two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Zibanejad's man-advantage tally tied the game at three, and he put the Rangers ahead for good four minutes later. The Swede is north of a point-per-game pace with 19 points in 18 appearances this season. He's accumulated seven power-play points and four more while shorthanded. Zibanejad is well on his way to proving last year's 74-point campaign was not a fluke.