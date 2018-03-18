Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores two more goals

Zibanejad scored twice -- including once on the power play -- in Saturday's overtime loss to the Blues.

Zibanejad has put up two straight multi-goal games and is up to 24 goals in 62 games on the season. The Swedish sniper has scored 12 of his goals with the man advantage and continues to fire plenty of pucks on net. Zibanejad has recorded five goals and eight points during a five-game point streak and should be owned in all formats.