Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores with man advantage
Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two PIM in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Zibanejad has been on a nice run of late, reaching the scoresheet in four of his last five games and five of his last seven. His power-play tally with 4:55 remaining Sunday was his seventh goal of the season and rounded out the scoring for the Rangers. The 26-year-old missed most of November with an upper body injury but has enjoyed a productive stretch since returning to action.
