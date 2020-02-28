Play

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Second straight 30-goal campaign

Zibanejad scored a goal Thursday in a 5-2 win over Montreal.

His goal streak now stands at six games and his point streak is now nine games long (eight goals, seven assists). Zibanejad has become a bonafide star in New York. He has two straight 30-goal campaigns and is close to equaling his career mark of 74 points set last season.

