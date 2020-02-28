Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Second straight 30-goal campaign
Zibanejad scored a goal Thursday in a 5-2 win over Montreal.
His goal streak now stands at six games and his point streak is now nine games long (eight goals, seven assists). Zibanejad has become a bonafide star in New York. He has two straight 30-goal campaigns and is close to equaling his career mark of 74 points set last season.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Three points against Canes•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Runs point streak to five games•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Clutch goal in comeback win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Double or nothing•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Carries offense in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two points, six shots in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.