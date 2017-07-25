Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Secures long-term contract
Zibanejad put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Rangers on Tuesday worth $26.75 million.
Zibanejad will earn an average annual value of $5.35 million -- on par with the deals given to Tampa Bay's Ondrej Palat and Detroit's Tomas Tatar. In his first year with New York, Zibanejad was limited to 56 appearances after suffering a broken fibula in mid-November. When he was healthy, the center racked up 14 goals and 23 assists. If he can suit up for a full 82 games -- or at least 70-plus -- the 24-year-old should get back to being the 20-goal scorer he was with the Senators.
