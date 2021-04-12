Zibanejad recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Zibanejad set up Brendan Smith's second-period tally. Through six games in April, Zibanejad has three goals and two helpers. The 27-year-old center is up to 32 points, 118 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-5 rating through 41 appearances. With all-situations usage and some physicality, he remains a solid fantasy forward.