Zibanejad recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Zibanejad set up Brendan Smith's second-period tally. Through six games in April, Zibanejad has three goals and two helpers. The 27-year-old center is up to 32 points, 118 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-5 rating through 41 appearances. With all-situations usage and some physicality, he remains a solid fantasy forward.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Drills OT winner•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Supplies only offense in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Posts six-point encore in Philly•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Posts 10 points in last five games•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Explodes for hat trick, six points•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two helpers in Saturday's win•