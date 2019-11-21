Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Set to miss three more games

Zibanejad (upper body) is unlikely to suit up during the Rangers' upcoming three games, per Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic.

Zibanejad ditched the non-contact sweater for Thursday's optional skate and could travel with the team on its two-game road trip, but will have to wait to take contact due to the Rangers' upcoming schedule. The center has already missed 10 games due to his upper-body injury. Once cleared to play, the Swede should retake his spot on the top line alongside Artemi Panarin.