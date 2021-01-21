Zibanejad (upper body) is expected to be back in the lineup versus the Penguins on Friday, per Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic.

Zibanejad was reportedly dealing with both upper and lower-body injuries but appears to be good to go for Friday's clash. In three games this year, the 27-year-old center tallied one goal on 10 shots, one assist and three hits while averaging 19:51 of ice time. In addition to his five-on-five minutes, Zibanejad is logging 6:32 of ice time with the man advantage which is where he scored his lone goal of the year.