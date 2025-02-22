Zibanejad (illness) is expected to play in Saturday's matchup versus Buffalo, according to Andrew Crane of the New York Post.

Zibanejad participated in Friday's practice after missing Sweden's 2-1 win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday. He has produced 11 goals, 37 points and 125 shots on net in 55 appearances this season. Zibanejad entered the break for the tournament on a good note, producing two goals and six assists in his last five outings with the Rangers.