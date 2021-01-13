Zibanejad (COVID-19) is expected in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday.

Zibanejad will no doubt be eager to prove his 41-goal 2019-20 campaign wasn't just a flash in the pan. If the 27-year-old center can get anywhere near that goal total this year, he should be close in the running for the Rocket Trophy by season's end. Not only should the Swede slide into his spot on the first line, but fantasy players can probably expect to see him on the No. 1 power play as well.