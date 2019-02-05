Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Sets new career scoring high

Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

That's now three straight multi-point performances for Zibanejad, and the 25-year-old has a dazzling nine goals and 17 points in his last nine contests. The hot streak gives him 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) through 52 games, and he's already topped his previous career high of 51 points set during his final campaign with Ottawa in 2015-16, with plenty of hockey left to play.