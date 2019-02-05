Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Sets new career scoring high
Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
That's now three straight multi-point performances for Zibanejad, and the 25-year-old has a dazzling nine goals and 17 points in his last nine contests. The hot streak gives him 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) through 52 games, and he's already topped his previous career high of 51 points set during his final campaign with Ottawa in 2015-16, with plenty of hockey left to play.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Gets hat trick and more•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Leads offense against Bruins•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stretches point streak to four•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stacks up four points•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On pace to shatter career marks•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...