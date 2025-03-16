Zibanejad registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zibanejad won a puck battle in the corner and found a wide-open Alexis Lafreniere for the opening goal at 1:43 of the first period. That proved to be the game-winner. Zibanejad has been pretty good in March with two goals and five helpers over his last eight contests, though that pales in compared to his dynamic February (13 points in nine games). For the season, the 31-year-old has 15 goals, 34 helpers, 152 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-19 rating over 67 appearances.