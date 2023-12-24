Zibanejad had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday.

His goal was a nice rebound, but Zibanejad's assist on the OT winner was electric. He carried the puck below the goal line and drew Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out of the crease before sending a backhand pass from behind the net to Chris Kreider for a tap-in from the front of the net. "[Zibanejad] pump-faked every single person in the building and used me as a backboard," Kreider said after the game. His point streak stands at seven games and 13 points, including seven goals. And he has 33 points in 32 games on the season. Zibanejad is well off his 39 goal mark from last year. But he had just six goals in his first 25 games, so he could still hit 30 given his current rip.