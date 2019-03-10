Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Shakes off brief slump

Zibanejad picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

After going scoreless over the prior four games, it seemed only a matter of time before the 25-year-old broke out again. Zibanejad now has a goal and seven points in eight games since Mats Zuccarello (arm) was dealt to Dallas, and he should continue building on his career-best numbers down the stretch regardless of who his linemates are.