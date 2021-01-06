When asked if Zibanejad (undisclosed) is in danger of missing the Rangers' regular-season opener, coach David Quinn said "all indications" are thate he is not, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Zibanejad has missed the Rangers' first three days of training camp with an undisclosed issue. Although it doesn't necessarily seem like he's on the verge of returning to practice, at this point it sounds like he's still expected to be ready for New York's season opener against the Islanders on Jan. 14. Additional updates on Zibanejad's status should surface as training camp continues.