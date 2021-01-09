Zibanejad (undisclosed) skated prior to practice Saturday.
Zibanejad still has yet to get on the ice with his teammates during training camp, but he's clearly trending in the right direction, and coach David Quinn is confident he'll be ready for the Rangers' regular-season opener versus the Islanders on Thursday. Another update on the high-scoring center should be released once he's cleared to practice in full.
