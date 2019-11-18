Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Skating on his own
Zibanejad (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Capitals, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Zibanejad skated on his own before Monday's practice, and he will miss his 10th straight game. With his next opportunity to crack the lineup coming Friday against the Senators, the 26-year-old will first need to rejoin the team's practice without limitations. Ryan Strome has filled in on the top line in Zibanejad's stead, posting 10 points over nine games. There may be competition to center Artemi Panarin's line when the latter returns.
