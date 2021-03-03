Zibanejad had an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Zibanejad didn't take long to make an impact, assisting on Pavel Buchnevich's goal just 28 seconds into the game. While New York's first-line center is still far from the gaudy production that had become the norm over the previous two seasons, Zibanejad has started to show signs of life over the past five games. He has four points during this recent uptick, and this was his first game in the last five with fewer than three shots.