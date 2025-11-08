Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Snaps drought with two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zibanejad delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Zibanejad set up the Rangers' opening goal at the 6:46 mark of the first period, courtesy of Will Cuylle on the power play, and he later participated in Artemi Panarin's third-period tally. This two-assist performance ended Zibanejad's three-game pointless drought, but he continues to underperform. The 32-year-old forward recorded only one point in his first six appearances of the season and is up to eight points (four goals, four helpers) in 15 games thus far.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Tallies in low-scoring win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Strikes on power play•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Nets power-play goal•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores shorthanded goal•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hits 20 goals eighth straight time•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Pair of points in blowout win•