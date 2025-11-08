Zibanejad delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Zibanejad set up the Rangers' opening goal at the 6:46 mark of the first period, courtesy of Will Cuylle on the power play, and he later participated in Artemi Panarin's third-period tally. This two-assist performance ended Zibanejad's three-game pointless drought, but he continues to underperform. The 32-year-old forward recorded only one point in his first six appearances of the season and is up to eight points (four goals, four helpers) in 15 games thus far.