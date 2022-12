Zibanejad scored a goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 12:45 of the first with a one-timer from the high slot. It was his first goal in nine games. His 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) put him second on the Rangers behind only Artemi Panarin (41). Zibanejad is tied with Chris Kreider for the team lead in goals with 16.