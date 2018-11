Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Sparks offense against Sens

Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

The 25-year-old hadn't scored a goal in seven games, but facing Ottawa can break anyone out of a slump -- particularly a player the team once traded away. Zibanejad now has three goals and 11 points in his last 12 contests, putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 51 points he amassed in his last season with the Senators.