Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stacks up four points
Zibanejad scored two goals and added two assists in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Zibanejad scored both of his goals in the first period with one coming on the power play, and he later dished out assists with the man advantage -- both going to Pavel Buchnevich. This was Zibanejad's third four-point game of the season and his second in the last 10 games. Zibanejad continues his career pace with 41 points in 46 games, and he should easily surpass his career high of 51.
