Zibanejad (undisclosed) appeared to get hurt late in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots during the game and skated 19:15, but he wasn't on the bench late in the third period after sliding hard into the boards with about four minutes left. There was no update on the star center's status after the game. Fantasy managers will want to watch closely for an update ahead of Friday's contests versus the Penguins to see if Zibanejad is good to go.