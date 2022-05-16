Zibanejad scored a goal on four shots and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Zibanejad turned the offense up in the last two games, collecting seven points in those contests to pace the Rangers' offense as they bounced back from what was once a 3-1 deficit in the series. The 29-year-old finished the first round with three goals, eight assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in seven outings.