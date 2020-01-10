Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stays hot with two assists
Zibanejad dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Zibanejad has been terrific when healthy, as he's up to 17 goals and 18 assists in 30 games played. He's been particularly good over the past month, chipping in multiple points in seven of 13 games since Dec. 12 en route to 10 goals and 17 points over that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.