Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stays hot with two assists

Zibanejad dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Zibanejad has been terrific when healthy, as he's up to 17 goals and 18 assists in 30 games played. He's been particularly good over the past month, chipping in multiple points in seven of 13 games since Dec. 12 en route to 10 goals and 17 points over that span.