Zibanejad dished out two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Zibanejad picked up where he left off prior to the holiday break, extending his point streak to eight games. Six of those eight have been multi-point performances, and Zibanejad has been held without a point only once in the past 17 games. His recent production presents a stark contrast compared to Zibanejad's slow start, which saw him post at least a point in only six of his first 16 games.
