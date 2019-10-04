Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stellar in season opener

Zibanejad recorded a goal and three assists to go with seven shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.

Zibanejad excelled in all facets of the game, recording an assist each on the power play, at even strength and shorthanded to go with an even-strength goal on a breakaway. The 26-year-old center recorded 74 points as the only major offensive threat on a poor Rangers team last year, and now he has a superior supporting cast to work after the team brought in star winger Artemi Panarin and offensive-minded blueliner Jacob Trouba in the offseason. Zibanejad immediately clicked with his new teammates, setting up Panarin with the extra man and later receiving a stretch pass from Trouba for his goal.