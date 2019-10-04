Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stellar in season opener
Zibanejad recorded a goal and three assists to go with seven shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.
Zibanejad excelled in all facets of the game, recording an assist each on the power play, at even strength and shorthanded to go with an even-strength goal on a breakaway. The 26-year-old center recorded 74 points as the only major offensive threat on a poor Rangers team last year, and now he has a superior supporting cast to work after the team brought in star winger Artemi Panarin and offensive-minded blueliner Jacob Trouba in the offseason. Zibanejad immediately clicked with his new teammates, setting up Panarin with the extra man and later receiving a stretch pass from Trouba for his goal.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Puts it all together in 2018-19•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Fuels offense in shootout loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores pair of goals in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Shakes off brief slump•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Continues to tear it up•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Still productive without Zucc•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.