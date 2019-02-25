Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Still productive without Zucc

Zibanejad notched two assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.

That's now four points (all helpers) in two games for the 25-year-old center since the Killer Z's were broken up and Mats Zuccarello was dealt to Dallas. Zibanejad is already showing decent chemistry on the Rangers' No. 1 unit with Jimmy Vesey, but he'll likely have another new linemate to adjust to if Chris Kreider is also traded as expected. Zibanejad is enjoying a career season, but he could have a hard time maintaining his point-a-game pace down the stretch given the roster turmoil around him.