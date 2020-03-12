Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Still white-hot
Zibanejad netted a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Zibanejad's production has been on another level with 11 goals in his last six games. The Swede is up to 41 tallies, a career-high 75 points, 208 shots on goal and a plus-9 rating. There's little else to say about the 26-year-old Swede, who has looked every bit of a top-line center in the last two weeks.
