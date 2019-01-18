Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stretches point streak to four
Zibanejad recorded a goal, two shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over Chicago.
Zibanejad's empty-netter turned into the game-winner after Chicago scored to get back within one in the final seconds. He also scored a nice would-be goal on the rush in the second period, only to have the marker taken off the board because Mats Zuccarello was offside. The Swedish center has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stacks up four points•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On pace to shatter career marks•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores power-play goal•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Continues tallying helpers•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Double-ups continue for pivot•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Sparks offense against Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...