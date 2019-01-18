Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stretches point streak to four

Zibanejad recorded a goal, two shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

Zibanejad's empty-netter turned into the game-winner after Chicago scored to get back within one in the final seconds. He also scored a nice would-be goal on the rush in the second period, only to have the marker taken off the board because Mats Zuccarello was offside. The Swedish center has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak.