Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Zibanejad's cooled off from his frenetic pace earlier in January, but he's still earned 10 goals and 10 assists while getting on the scoresheet in 11 of 12 games this month. For the season, the 32-year-old is up to the 50-point mark, including 20 on the power play. He has 22 goals, 28 helpers, 145 shots on net, 75 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 53 appearances.